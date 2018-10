1 / 7

Whether it is Navratri or any other festival, fasting is an integral part in many Indian states. Just because you are fasting, it doesn’t mean that you can deprive yourself of good nutrition or even tasty food. Here, Radhika Karle, fitness trainer of celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza and others, shares a diet plan for Navratri that will give you all the energy you need to play dandiya and garba even when you're fasting!