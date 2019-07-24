1 / 5

Do not run to add days to your life but to add life to your days. Running is a great form of exercise. It sets your mind free. It benefits almost every part of your body. Its benefits are undeniable. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reveals that running regularly can increase the levels of good cholesterol in the body. Also, it can optimize your lung function. You should opt for this exercise if you want to boost your immune function. From preventing some of the major health conditions like stroke, high blood pressure, osteoporosis etc. to relieving stress and boosting your confidence level, running does it all for your better well-being. Many people go for running believing that it can help losing weight effectively. Well, it can do so but not as effectively as any other exercise can. You may experience a bit change your body weight in the initial phase of running. This is because when you start doing something new, your body responds to that by releasing stress hormone, which is responsible for causing fluctuation in your body weight. However, the fluctuation will stop after a while. If you want to break this phase, challenge yourself. Keep increasing the distance you cover while running. There are a lot of sayings about running but can you actually rely on them? Well, here we help you know that by separating myths from facts.