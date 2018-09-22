1 / 6

Whole-fat dairy has always had a reputation of being bad for the heart because of the saturated fat content in it. But a new research in Lancet shows why there is every reason why we must up our intake of dairy products. It says that whole fat dairy is good for your heart health. Saturated fats, which were thought to have an adverse effect on cardiovascular health and increase mortality risk, were found to lower risk of cardiovascular disease by 22 per cent, lower risk of stroke by 34 per cent and lower mortality rate due to heart disease by 23 per cent. This creamy rich recipe by Chef Shadab Ahmed of Jyran – Tandoor Dining & Lounge at Sofitel Mumbai BKC is a typical North Western Frontier recipe. It is packed with nutrition from broccoli, cheese and curd making it wholesome yet delicious.