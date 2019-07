1 / 7

There are many diet plans and workout regimes, but they can all seem boring and devoid of any fun. Apart from that, sticking to a particular weight loss plan might also feel burdensome and this could compel you to quit your current regime. But you might not be aware that you can lose weight by picking up the right hobby also. Hobbies can be equally beneficial as they are fun if you choose them wisely. Picking up a hobby is not only good for your mind but can also help you in burning extra calories. It will also act as an aid to your mental health by relieving you of stress and providing rejuvenation. Here are some hobbies that are not only fun but will also help you to lose weight.