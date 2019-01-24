1 / 6

Sushi is a sea food that comes in so many varieties that the level of nutrition can vary from one roll to another. Much like every sea food, it contains low calorie and high volumes of protein. Apart from providing you nutrition and proteins, sushi can also have multiple benefits on your health. Sushi can help you manage your blood sugar levels and stabilises the energy levels that curbs down your cravings. The huge amount of calcium available in fish can also prevent you from osteoporosis, a health condition that affects your bone. Also, it is rich in Omega3 fatty acids that helps in nourishing and repairing your brain cells. Fish contains high amount of vitamin B12 that plays a pivotal role in stabilising your mood and keeps depression, anxiety and brain fog at bay. Here there are five health benefits of including sushi in your diet that will tempt you to go for this Japan-based dish.