1 / 5

Quail eggs are small in size as compared to normal chicken eggs. They have mysterious brown spots on their shells and according to various studies, are more nutritional than chicken eggs. In various parts of the world such as Japan, Ecuador, Venezuela and Colombia quail eggs have been consumed as a delicacy. Also, these eggs are known to be cure for several ailments. In recent years, quail eggs have also been included in the space food. When you boil and peel quail eggs, they look similar to a mini chicken egg and even matches the taste. Quail eggs offers many health benefits which include, prevention from cough, bringing down risk of Terminal Illness, enhances hair quality and boosts your overall immunity system, that keeps flu and infections at bay. Here there are five health benefits that you can get, if you include quail eggs in your diet.