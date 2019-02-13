1 / 5

Whenever you think of a healthy diet, you may tend to eliminate every food item from your plate which is rich in fat. However, this misconception needs to be changed that consuming less fat in your diet will help you to shed those extra kilos. Fats are a major source of energy and they play a crucial role for key body functions such as absorption of certain vitamins and minerals, building cell membranes and sheaths surrounding nerves. Additionally, it also helps in blood clotting, muscle movement and prevents inflammation. So, think twice before eliminating fat-rich food items from your diet. Here are some food items which you can include in your diet that are rich in fat but will help you reduce your waistline and maintain good health.