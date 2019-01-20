1 / 5

If you’re planning to shed those extra kilos, the first thing that you focus on is your diet. You tend to cut down on your food intake and the less food you eat, the more weight you will lose. Similarly, you cut down on your intake of carbohydrate in a bid to lose weight but according to experts losing weight is not this simple and there’s more to weight loss than just curbing down on your carbohydrates intake or following a low-carb diet. There is no specific amount of carbs intake for an individual, it varies from person to person depending on age, gender, body composition and activity levels. Here there are some interesting facts about carbs and weight loss that you should know, if you want to get in shape.