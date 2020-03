1 / 6

A pandemic brings about unforeseen changes in our lives. It changes the pace of the world. That is what the deadly coronavirus has done to us all. Amidst lockdowns, ‘janta curfew’, shut schools and work-from-home (WFH) policies, the whole world seems to have come to a standstill. In a WFH scenario, the one blunder that many of us commit, is using our bed as the workstation. This may wreak havoc with your lower back. Some estimates suggest that up to 80 per cent of adults will experience lower back pain at least once in their lives. Don’t take this pain lightly because your lower back bears almost half of your body weight. Use a chair and table set up if possible to keep lower back pain at bay. If you can’t then follow these tricks to soothe the pain.