You may think that eating potatoes can increase your weight. However, that is not the case, it is how you eat them determines what they can do to your body. According to the findings of a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, those who followed a healthy recipe and included potatoes in their meals for about 5 times in a week, managed to lose weight. Potatoes carry high amount of fibre, minerals, vitamins and nutrients which can help you to keep various diseases such as cancer at bay and it enhances your health in different ways. Here, there are some ways potatoes can help you to achieve your weight loss goals.