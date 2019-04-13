1 / 5

Exercising is a great way to keep yourself healthy and prevent various health ailments. In a study conducted at the European Society of Cardiology, researchers revealed that people aged between 45 to 80 who can lift heavy weights, on an average, lives longer than those with weak muscle strength. Weight training is any exercise that leads to contraction of your muscles due to the external resistance. It helps in boosting the strength of your skeletal muscles. There a number of benefits which you can reap by performing weight training such as managing your blood sugar levels, burning calories and preventing your muscles from getting injured. Here, we share with you some health benefits you can get by lifting weights.