According to a new study, taking care of your gums by brushing, flossing and regular dental visits can prevent heart diseases. Researchers at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health found that gum health slows progression of atherosclerosis significant. The Journal of the American Heart Association published this study. Atherosclerosis is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and death. This is the narrowing of arteries through the build-up of plaque.A healthy diet together with exercise is important for maintaining heart health. You can also make nuts a part of your daily diet. Nuts contain unsaturated fatty acids and other nutrients. It benefits heart health and reduces the risk of dying early from heart disease. Nuts lower bad cholesterol levels and inflammation. This is effective in preventing atherosclerosis.Let us take a look at what nuts and seeds are beneficial for heart health.