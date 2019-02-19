1 / 5

If you exercise regularly, it can boost your strength, stamina, helps you shed those extra kilos and keeps your blood sugar levels in check along with providing relief from stress. However, most of us fail to keep up with our exercise routine, we maintain it for a few months but once your enthusiasm level drops, you fail to encourage yourself to hit the gym or workout consistently. This lack of interest also affects your intention to workout, you may make up your mind to start working on your body from the next morning but with no interest, you will see yourself looking for excuses to avoid going to the gym. Majority of your exercise routine fails to stay for a long-period of time and you need find a few ways to reignite that spark in your routine. Here, we share with you a few tips which can help you recharge your interest towards a regular workout routine.