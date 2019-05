1 / 6

When you think of shedding those extra kilos, the first thing that comes to your mind is working out. You may even enrol yourself at a gym, but after a few days you may lose interest in exercising regularly and it can affect your weight-loss mission. However, there are some tips that you can follow that will help you lose weight without stepping a foot in the gym. You can reduce your sugar intake, get adequate sleep and curb your stress levels in order to lose weight without exercising. Here, we tell you a few tips to shed those extra kilos without working out regularly.