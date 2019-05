1 / 6

Work out is a great way to lose weight, but you may have noticed that after your workout session, your body demands more calories. Physical activities can increase your appetite as your hormone production and metabolic rate goes up. Several studies have noted that those who were engaged in physical activities for a prolonged period managed to significantly increase their calorie intake. But this doesn’t mean that you need to stop exercising, you just need to make some changes in the way of your workout in a bid to get rid of those post-workout cravings. Here, we share with you a few tips to keep your post-workout hunger in check.