Leg cramps can occur due to muscle injury, improper flow of the blood or dehydration. Also, if you don’t warm up your muscles before exercising, it can also lead to cramps. Charley horse is a muscle spasm that makes it difficult for you to walk and can also deteriorate your quality of life. These muscle spasms can cause severe pain. Here we tell you these natural remedies that will help you get rid of those muscle contractions.