Elderberries are full of nutrition. Also known as sambucus berries, these are full of antioxidants, fibre and vitamins. The health benefits of elderberry are plenty. They are good for your heart health because of their high potassium content that help expand blood vessels and manage cholesterol levels. They also contain quercetin that can strengthen the immune system. Want to make your bones healthier? You must have calcium-rich elderberries. Their fibre content can help you keep hunger at bay and help you lose weight. Here is how you can use elderberries.