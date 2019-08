1 / 5

When it comes to fitness, weight loss is one of the most talked about topic. You may find various people around you who can give you weight loss advices. But can you rely on that? Well, everyone has a different body type and something working for you may not be working for someone else. In that case, it is always good to go for weight loss ways that is meant to benefit people of all ages and body type. And, exercise is something that can be beneficial for all. Sweating in the gym on a daily basis can be beneficial to shed those extra kilos. It can tone your body, increase metabolism and keep you energetic and healthy. Here we tell you about some of the common exercises that can help you lose weight. Read on to know about that.