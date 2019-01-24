1 / 4

Yoga can help you to curb down your stress levels and boosts your immunity levels. However, if the yoga postures are not performed as they should be, it can cause severe damage to your body. You may think of yoga as a regime that consists of simple poses, but these poses are heavily nuanced and a small mistake that you may not notice can be problematic in the long run. In a bid to strike a pose or mastering it, you may go easy on the alignment that can affect your joints, resulting in serious injuries. You should pay attention to the instructor whenever you’re in a yoga class and keep a check on your alignment when you practice yoga at your home. Here there are the most common mistakes that you make during your yoga sessions.