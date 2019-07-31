1 / 7

Colon polyps are growths on the lining of the colon or large intestine. Though harmless, some can lead to cancer if left untreated for a long time. If you are diabetic, obese or a smoker, you are at risk of this condition. Inflammatory bowel disease may also increase your risk of developing colon polyps. Stomach pain, diarrhoea or constipation that lasts for more than a week, blood in stool, fatigue and shortness of breath are some of the symptoms of this condition.Colonoscopy is a common outpatient invasive procedure that can reveal precancerous growths in the colon. Known as polyps, the removal of these growths can prevent colon cancer. To reduce the risk of colon injury during this procedure, your healthcare professional may infuse a saline solution into the space beneath the lesion. This provides a cushion to lift the polyp. Your doctor can safely remove the lesion. The drawback of this is that this cushion is formed only for a few minutes. Now scientists from MIT have developed a shear-thinning gel that can be infused as a fluid. This fluid changes into a strong gel once it reaches the tissue. This is steadier and longer-lasting than a saline infusion. There are no side-effects, but human trials are yet to start. Advanced Science published this report. This is an unpleasant condition and it can be easily prevented with some corrections in habits. Here we tell you what you need to do to prevent colon polyps.