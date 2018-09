2 / 6

Oats dosa: Just make a few tweaks in your usual dosa batter. To ½ cup rawa, add 1 cup of roasted oats powder or flour. Add yoghurt and let it sit for 15 minutes. Now season with salt and add 1 tsp baking soda. Add water to adjust consistency. Heat a dosa pan and pour the batter in a round dosa shape and let it cook.