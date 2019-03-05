1 / 5

Exams are the most crucial and nerve wrecking time of the year for every student. Amongst the countless studying hours, sleepless nights, repetitive revisions, sample papers, it is only natural to feel the pressure of exams is getting to you. You might fear of not being able to perform well in your exams, suffer from exam anxiety and restlessness. Do not fret, you are not crazy, it is just the exam stress. Having said that, it is important to not overwork your mind for it can hamper your productivity in these crucial times. To ace your exams do not just study well but also focus on beating the stress by following good eating habits, sleep patterns, mental and physical exercise. Here are some quick tips that can come in handy when beating the exam stress.