Dancing can make you happy. It is also a good form of exercise. So, if you want to improve your overall well-being, take up ballroom dance. It is a great way to enhance your self-esteem, stamina and flexibility. Here, we decode how it helps you to stay in top shape. Ballroom dancing can tone your muscles as it forces you to resist your partner’s’ body strength. The fast turns, spinning and two-stepping can help you to build your muscles. The bonus, you will be able to flaunt your sexy legs! Concentrating on moving your body to the beat of the music instantaneously energizes you and helps you to perk up your mood. Along with it, also take a look at some important benefits of it. But, make sure that you do it under the guidance of your expert. Just, get, set and dance! You will love it!