Regular exercising help you lose weight, stay fit and keep various health complications at bay. However, if you are not doing your workout properly, it can make you injury prone and even make you look older. Going overboard with your workout or missing out on some of the important aspects in your fitness routine can have a negative effect on your skin. Several studies suggest that prolonged exercise can affect your sleep patterns which eventually surges cortisol levels in your blood. Increased cortisol levels can have a counter effect to insulin which leads to blotches, lower elasticity and premature wrinkles. Experts in the field of fitness recommend that you should have at least one day of rest in every week of your workout regimen in order to avoid early ageing. Here, we share with you some of the common mistakes, a gym goer makes that can make them look older.