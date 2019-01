1 / 5

Exercising regularly and maintaining a proper diet has been considered as one of the best ways to lose weight. It can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer. However, the manner in which you are exercising can indicate whether you will be able to achieve your desired objectives or not. Mistakes made during workout, not only affects the health benefits of exercising, but it can also boost the risk of possible injuries in your body. If you’re not exercising properly, it could make you opt out of the program. Here are five common errors that you should avoid to get the best result.