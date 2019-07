1 / 6

Older women, who are not obese, may still be at risk of health problems if they have a bigger waistline. This what a new research from the University of Iowa says. According to the study, a bigger waist size of about 35 inches or more increased the risk of an early death in women over the age of 49. This can happen when if they have a normal BMI. Researchers say that body shape also plays an important role when assessing a patient's health risks. The study was published online in JAMA Network Open.Central obesity is a condition faced by many women who are not obese. This is the accumulation of fat in the abdominal area. Central obesity is linked to cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, metabolic disorders and vascular diseases.Here we tell you how you can get rid of a thick waistline to enjoy better health.