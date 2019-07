1 / 6

Coconut is popular not just for its water but also for the rich and slightly sweet kernel. Today, it has become indispensable for most of south east Asia, where it is used to flavour many savoury dishes. You can enjoy coconut in many forms. Most people use it for its water, milk, oil and meat.It is nutritious and packed with copper, iron, selenium, antioxidants and vitamin B. However, it has a high fat content. This fruit is good for bone health and the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and cholesterol. It also protects cells and helps in formation of red blood cells. Let us check out some amazing health benefits of coconut.