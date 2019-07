1 / 8

A Ketogenic Diet consists of foods that have higher fat content, moderate protein content and very low carbs content. This diet works by driving your body into ketosis, a state in which the body uses fats as a primary source of fuel instead of carbohydrates. This is done by turning the fats in your body into ketones that supply the brain with energy. This kind of diet has attracted a lot of buzz as it helps in losing weight by making the body and brain efficient at burning fats instead of carbs. Though caution is required as shifting into a keto diet can occasionally cause sleep issues, nausea, increase in hunger or reduced energy. Care should also be taken to reject foods that are high on carbs like potatoes, corn, raisins, milk, honey, ketchup, soda and fruit juice. However foods like leeks, eggplants, cashews and raw garlic can be consumed occasionally.