“According to the data collected by various IVF centres, a steep decline in sperm count has been witnessed over the years, not only in India but also in the US,” says Dr. Ritesh Gupta, a specialist in male hormonal disorders, Fortis C-Doc Hospital, Delhi. The reasons behind this phenomenon are manifold, starting from obesity and stress to environmental pollution. But thankfully, there are research-backed evidences in favour of some lifestyle modifications that will up your sperm quality and quantity for sure. Here, we list them out for you. Try these small steps that can yield big results and keep your sex life rocking!