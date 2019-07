1 / 6

According to a recent study in the journal Nutrients, erectile and sexual dysfunction affects two per cent of men under the age of 40 years. For men between 40 to 70 years, it is 50 per cent. And for those above 80, it is more than 85 per cent. It is a widely prevelant problem that can wreck relationships and families. Many factors are responsible for erectile dysfunction. It can be health related in which case you need to see a doctor. But if it is lifestyle related, you can take measures to control and even reverse the condition. Let us take a look at the risk factors associated with sexual and erectile dysfunction.