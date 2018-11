1 / 6

Do you have acidity, bloating and digestion problems post Diwali? Don't worry, you're not the only one. Overdoing the food during DiIwali has taken a toll on all of us. Here's a simple post Diwali detox plan by celeb fitness trainer Radhika Karle of Radhika's Balanced Body, that will help you flush out toxins from the body and improve metabolism.