For long, there have been several misconceptions about the consumption of rice, one of the most widely consumed food grains in the world. It is commonly believed that rice can lead to weight gain, diabetes and other conditions and is hence best avoided. But the fact is that rice, like all natural food grains, comes with a set of powerful health benefits that make it nothing less than a superfood. Here, celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar lists out certain health benefits of rice.