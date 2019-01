2 / 6

Burpees: A high intensity exercise, burpess is a full body exercise and will burn those calories. With your feet shoulder width apart, lower your body down in a squatting position, now bend further low to place your hands on the floor in front of you. Now kick your feet so that your body is now in a push position. Kick your feet back up or walk back up to the original position to stand up. Now jump up with your arms clapping overhead. This marks one repetition of the exercise. Repeat these 10 times if you are doing it for the first time.