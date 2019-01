1 / 6

According to fitness experts, low impact exercises (exercises in which at least one of your feet stays in touch with the ground at all times) boost your health and fitness quotient without hurting your joints. The American Council suggests that the risk of musculoskeletal injury decreases by keeping at least one foot on the ground at all times. Those who are suffering from bone, joint or connective tissue injuries should indulge themselves in low impact exercises like hiking, walking, cycling, swimming, power yoga and elliptical machine help. These workouts also help people who are old, obese, or pregnant by boosting their metabolism and improving the heart rates.