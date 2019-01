1 / 6

Too-much of anything and everything is bad for our health. Similarly, over- exercising can land your health in trouble, increase the risk of sustaining injuries, affect your immunity levels, and swell up your body. To avoid interruptions that can break the flow of your exercise routine, you can start with a 30 minutes workout every day and increase your pace gradually with practice. Make sure you listen to your body signals to avoid injuries and a complete burnout. Here are a few ways your body tells you that you are going overboard with your exercises.