A diabetic patient needs to take extra care of his or her blood sugar level in a bid to stay healthy. You should maintain a healthy lifestyle along with proper exercises to keep your body in check if you’re suffering from diabetes. The National Institute of Health recommends that diabetic people must do 150 minutes of aerobic exercise every week. However, various studies have noted that only 39 per cent of people with diabetes indulge in physical activities. Here are five exercises you should be doing if you’re a diabetic.