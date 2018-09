1 / 6

Let’s admit it, you don’t like the leg day. Well, no one does really. Most of us just look it as the necessity than something to boast about. Whether you like it or not, you need to train your legs to maintain a healthy balance between your upper and lower body. Not only does a strong base help when you’re training other body parts at the gym, it also helps you look great when you are with your woman in bed (if you know what we mean!). Coming back to training your legs, quads are one of the most important parts that you shouldn’t avoid. So, here is the list of five of the best exercises that’ll help you build God-like quads.