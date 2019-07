1 / 6

Compound exercises are a basic set of exercises that puts the heaviest load possible on your body by working multiple groups of joints and muscles at the same time. It is a part of weight training exercises and generally stimulates a large amount of muscle mass. These exercises are known to drive your body into a more anaerobic mode, which is helpful if you are trying to develop more lean muscle tissues. This is because compound exercises address a combination of actions that are both effective and efficient. It helps to establish control over your body as many of these exercises require you to be in a standing position. It is a great idea to include these to your weight loss regimen as they not only help burn more calories but also gain more muscle mass. Here are some compound exercises that will help you shed those extra kilos.