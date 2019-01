2 / 6

Bicycle crunches.lie down flat on your back with your core engaged. Place your hands behind your head with your elbows pointing out. Raise your legs and bend your knees so that your thighs are perpendicular to the floor and your carves are parallel. Lift your head up and crunch those upper abs. Each time touch your right elbow to your left knee and vis a versa and stretch the unfolded leg straight. Keep your legs off the floor at all times. Do this for 15 times each side and remember to focus on your breathing.