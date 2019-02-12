1 / 6

You may be seeing a lot of Pilates-centric social media posts by your favourite celebrities recently. Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta swear by it as the ideal workout and clearly their fitness levels speak for it. Pilates is a form of exercise that works on your body’s flexibility, strength, balance, posture and improves your mind body connection. It was developed by Joseph Pilates in Germany as an exercise programme to help injured dancers and soldiers while living in the UK. He believed that physical and mental health go in hand in hand. Pilates works tremendously on your core and spine. So it is extremely beneficial for lower back pain. This fitness regime has also been used for individuals suffering from arthritis as it helps to keep your joints flexible. While beginners require only a floor mat as the equipment to start with, at an advanced level, you will need to use Pilates equipment like special barrels, chair, the reformer, the Cadillac, etc. Here, we share the amazing benefits of Pilates you didn’t know about.