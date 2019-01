1 / 5

Women who lead sedentary lifestyles have difficulty in conceiving. Maintaining a healthy nourished body, a well-balanced diet, and doing the right exercise is important to maintain the required fertility levels. Increase body fat results in insulin resistance which simply throws your hormones out of place. All this increases the risk of miscarriages, pre-term birth, and ovulatory dysfunction. So, girls get up and get moving, may be enroll yourself for a gym class.Here are a few types of workouts that women can go for to keep maintain or improve their fertility levels.