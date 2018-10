1 / 5

Over the past few years, broccoli has become quite common in grocery stores across India. This vegetable has several health benefits: it can help improve your digestion by removing toxins, prevent DNA damage, reduce inflammation, prevent liver cancer, colon cancer and obesity. Rich in Vitamins K, C and selenium and other nutrients, broccoli should be eaten regularly to reap its benefits. Here is how you can include broccoli in your daily diet.