Wonder why increasing number of people are ditching the non-vegetarian food options to go vegetarian? Vegetarian foods are as important as non-vegetarian foods when we talk about healthy eating habits. Vegetarian foods are rich in all the required essential nutrients that a physically active individual needs to maintain their fitness level. According to the experts in the fitness field, eating a calorie rich plant-based diet that is providing you with the fuel you need is as good as the animal-based diet to train at any level. The only thing that is important to maintain is a well-balanced diet and avoid processed foods. Here are a few vegetarian food options to include in your diet if you are looking to buff up.