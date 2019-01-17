1 / 5

After an intense workout a proper recovery of your body is crucial to avoid any type of injuries and increase your fitness. An inefficient diet can lead to muscle loss, fatigue, and also make you sick. In the absence of an activating diet your entire efforts of weight training will go to waste. A proper diet will enhance your energy resource required for undertaking heavy weight lifting routines. On an average a body requires 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of bodyweight (g/kg). A healthy carbohydrate to replete glycogen stores and stabilize blood sugar is also important. Also, its beneficial to eat within an hour of the workout. Here are a few food options that you can include to speed up your recovery post your workout.