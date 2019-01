1 / 5

Women of every shape and size experience bra bulge. However, most of them don’t pay attention to it. Even, ladies who do regular exercises tend ignore it. This can be annoying at times when that peeks out of the sides of the bra. Therefore, to feel confident in any armpit-bearing outfit, you need to keep the area between the armpits and chest toned up. To do that, you need to indulge in daily exercises including chest fly, pull-ups, one arm row, and chest press.