Living With Intention









Danish psychologist Svend Brinkmann underscores the importance of living with moderation and self-restraint in his book The Joy of Missing Out. We are tempted by quick loans, special offers and just one more episode of our favourite TV series, courtesy of on-demand streaming services. As a species, we have created a society…based on invitations, temptations, choices and special offers, but we rarely practise the art of self-restraint, of saying no and opting out.” Also Read - Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Child Babita Phogat In Aamir Khan's Dangal, Dies At 19: What Happened To Her?