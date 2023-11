Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana, the Cobra Pose, is an invigorating backbend that targets the reproductive organs. Regular practice of this pose can help improve blood flow to the pelvis and stimulate the ovaries and uterus in women. For men, it can aid in prostate health. By enhancing blood circulation in these areas, Bhujangasana can contribute to hormonal balance and reproductive well-being. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Intense Workout Routine at 35: How The King of Cricket Stays in Shape