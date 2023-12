Prunes: Nutrient-Rich And Affordable

Prunes, and dried plums, are often overlooked but offer a unique combination of sweetness and a chewy texture. They are budget-friendly and come with added benefits, such as promoting digestive health. Prunes can be enjoyed on their own or incorporated into both sweet and savory recipes, making them a versatile alternative to figs.