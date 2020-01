1 / 6

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease. It is caused by parasites that enter the bloodstream when you are bitten by the infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. This is easily preventable and curable too. But if prompt medical treatment is not given, it can turn life-threatening. According to the World Health Organisation, in 2018, there were an estimated 228 million cases of malaria worldwide and the estimated number of deaths from this disease stood at 405 000 in the same year. Here, let us look at a few natural remedies for this condition. However, consult your doctor before trying out any of these remedies as it can interact with your ongoing treatment.