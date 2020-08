1 / 6

Depression is a common mental health problem in today’s world. The intense competition and pressures of modern life can lead to a sense of insecurity and failure. This can push one into depression. While feeling sad for some time is okay, if you feel low for weeks and months at end, you may be clinically depressed. This is a serious condition and it needs medical treatment. But, sometimes, you can also deal with it by adding the right foods to your diet. Yes, nutrition plays an important role in mental health. Some foods can pull you out of depression while a few others may actually make you more depressed. Of course, if you are depressed, it is not easy to plan meals and eat right. But just make the effort and you will be surprised at the results. Here are a few foods that can help you get rid of your depressed state of mind.